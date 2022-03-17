Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 581.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tilray by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,591 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 3.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tilray by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 938,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Tilray by 6.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 910,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 51,939 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $28.14.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.