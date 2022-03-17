Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $41,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

