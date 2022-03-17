Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $79.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

