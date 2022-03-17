Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $344.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.40 and a 200 day moving average of $352.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

