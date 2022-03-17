Evedo Reaches Market Cap of $776,973.64 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $776,973.64 and $445,572.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Get Evedo alerts:

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

