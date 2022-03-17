Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $812,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,163,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

CLOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

