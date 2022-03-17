Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 45,604 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

