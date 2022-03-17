Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $93,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI opened at $8.57 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 17.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 87,640 shares of company stock worth $787,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

