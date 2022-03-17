Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $812,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

