Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after buying an additional 793,068 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,795,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,468,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 613,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after buying an additional 349,354 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

NYSE:REXR opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

