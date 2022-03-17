Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $319,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $17.82 on Thursday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

