Exelixis, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,029,000 after purchasing an additional 370,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,943,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,326,000 after purchasing an additional 514,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,548,000 after purchasing an additional 692,622 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 109,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,816 shares of company stock worth $3,535,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

