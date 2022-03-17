Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in February

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.7 days.

EXXRF opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Exor has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

