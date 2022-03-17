Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in February

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.7 days.
EXXRF opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Exor has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80.
About Exor (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exor (EXXRF)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.