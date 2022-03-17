Exscientia (EXAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Exscientia to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Exscientia has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $30.38.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $4,056,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,976,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Exscientia (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
