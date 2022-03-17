Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,791,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

