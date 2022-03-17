Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,230,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 48,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

XOM traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,086,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.61. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

