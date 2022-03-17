F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

FSTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.