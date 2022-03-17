F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on FXLV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Shares of FXLV stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
