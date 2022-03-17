Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.13

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.13 and traded as low as C$11.69. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 4,564 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73.

Fairfax India Company Profile (TSE:FIH.U)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

