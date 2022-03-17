Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 241,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 723.3 days.

FURCF opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €57.00 ($62.64) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

