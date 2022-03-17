FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 26.9% in February

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FDX traded up $9.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

