FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.23.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $227.98. 4,936,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.15 and a 200 day moving average of $240.58. FedEx has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in FedEx by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.