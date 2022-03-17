FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

