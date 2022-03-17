Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 93.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $108,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $117,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $334,000.

Shares of FVAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,691. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26.

