Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in February

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,789.0 days.

FRRPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

