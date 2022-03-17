Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FWAC remained flat at $$9.70 on Thursday. 2,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,259,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 869,808 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 591,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 98,787 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 689,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.