Financial Analysis: CION Invt (CION) vs. Its Peers

CION Invt (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) is one of 685 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CION Invt to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CION Invt alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CION Invt and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Invt 0 1 0 0 2.00 CION Invt Competitors 184 719 1019 21 2.45

CION Invt presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.67%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.37%. Given CION Invt’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CION Invt has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of CION Invt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CION Invt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Invt 75.48% 7.94% 4.16% CION Invt Competitors 34.68% -22.42% 2.36%

Dividends

CION Invt pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. CION Invt pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CION Invt lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CION Invt and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CION Invt $157.35 million $118.76 million 10.27 CION Invt Competitors $1.11 billion $50.62 million -25.66

CION Invt’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CION Invt. CION Invt is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CION Invt competitors beat CION Invt on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

CION Invt Company Profile (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.