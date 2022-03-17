Financial Comparison: Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) versus Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chiba Bank and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiba Bank 22.91% 5.27% 0.31% Shimano 20.04% 18.44% 16.48%

This table compares Chiba Bank and Shimano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiba Bank $2.20 billion 2.19 $448.39 million $3.33 8.84 Shimano $3.54 billion 5.92 $596.65 million $1.02 22.34

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Chiba Bank. Chiba Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chiba Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Chiba Bank pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shimano pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chiba Bank and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiba Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Shimano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shimano beats Chiba Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiba Bank (Get Rating)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services. The company was founded on March 31, 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

About Shimano (Get Rating)

Shimano, Inc. engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products. The Fishing Tackle segment includes reels, rods, and fishing gears. The Others segment comprises of cold-forged products and rowing equipment. The company was founded by Shozaburo Shimano in February 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

