Financial Survey: BioAtla (BCAB) and Its Competitors

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is one of 249 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BioAtla to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 -$95.40 million -2.04 BioAtla Competitors $728.18 million $115.25 million -0.22

BioAtla’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioAtla and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioAtla Competitors 1464 5366 11111 202 2.55

BioAtla currently has a consensus target price of $75.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,235.70%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 98.58%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -46.80% -39.03% BioAtla Competitors -2,259.23% -75.40% -28.24%

Risk & Volatility

BioAtla has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla’s rivals have a beta of 0.64, indicating that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioAtla beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BioAtla (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

