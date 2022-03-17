Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.30 (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
FGT opened at GBX 822.04 ($10.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 623 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 933.24 ($12.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 849.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 880.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05.
In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,020 ($11,729.52). Also, insider Simon Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 759 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of £151,800 ($197,399.22). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $26,110,000.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
