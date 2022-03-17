First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.03

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 229593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

