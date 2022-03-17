First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Up 33.1% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $24.24 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,758 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,668,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 933,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 420,918 shares in the last quarter.

