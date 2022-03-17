Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SVVC opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.56. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

