Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of SVVC opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.56. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
