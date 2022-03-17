Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.67.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $159.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.99. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

