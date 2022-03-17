Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Insider Acquires $15,719.16 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Schulke purchased 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $15,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Schulke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fluent alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Ryan Schulke purchased 10,966 shares of Fluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $21,164.38.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.78. Fluent, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.78.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 910,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluent by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 100,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fluent by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,809 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 548,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.