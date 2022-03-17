Flux (FLUX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.02 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Flux has a market cap of $329.99 million and approximately $24.02 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00379978 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00072481 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00098384 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003549 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 229,016,292 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

