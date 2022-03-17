Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$57.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.12.

Shares of FTS opened at C$60.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.08. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$52.68 and a 52-week high of C$61.74.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$900,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,724,819.35. Insiders sold 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,310 in the last three months.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

