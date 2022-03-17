Fortitude Gold Corp to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Fortitude Gold stock opened at 7.06 on Thursday. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 3.95 and a 52 week high of 8.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.84.

