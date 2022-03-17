Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.43.

FTV opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after acquiring an additional 757,298 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after buying an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,693,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,768,000 after buying an additional 135,778 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

