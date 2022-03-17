Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $85.52 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.