Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FEDU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,529. Four Seasons Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

