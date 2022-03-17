Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 399,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,337. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.