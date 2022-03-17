Fragasso Group Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3,171.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Schlumberger by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.51. 37,975,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,047,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.