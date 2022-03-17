Fragasso Group Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

NYSE JLL traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $236.36. The stock had a trading volume of 295,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.88. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $167.06 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

