Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 21,679 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 46.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.59. 7,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

