Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 92 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.82. 1,436,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.94 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

