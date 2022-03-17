Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of FRG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.37. 189,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. Franchise Group has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.84%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.