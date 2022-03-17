Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson Sells 4,500 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,714,595.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$195.81 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of C$151.86 and a twelve month high of C$216.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$178.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$176.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$195.79.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

