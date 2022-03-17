Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson Sells 4,500 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,714,595.
Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$195.81 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of C$151.86 and a twelve month high of C$216.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$178.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$176.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.
About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
