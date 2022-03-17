Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.

FREQ stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 351,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FREQ. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

