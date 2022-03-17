Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.

FREQ stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 351,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FREQ. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Earnings History for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

