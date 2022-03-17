frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 713,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in frontdoor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 335,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

